Members of CLC community Bethel – Sandra Betts, Saviour Borg, John Caruana, Sarah and Michael Degaetano, Agatha and Stefan Galea, Nadia Koppens Apap, Roberta and Chris Micallef, Danica Mifsud, Christine and Sandro Rossi, Simone Vella Lenicker – write:

It is never easy to say goodbye to a dearly loved friend. Grief overcomes us and dominates our emotions. The inevitable sense of separation and loss, knowing we will never again share some witty banter or discuss whatever issue was hot off the press, are ever-present at a time like this.

Sandro’s passing, however, was different. It was a stark reminder that material wealth and worldly achievements fade away fast, while the impact we have on the lives of those around us remains.

Sandro’s funeral and the outpouring of messages on social media were a testament to this, and to the meaningful life he lived, using the talents God gave him to the fullest. This, in fact, was possibly his greatest gift to us all – his uncanny ability to seek out the strengths in a person, even if these were buried so deep down in one’s being that they themselves were not even aware of them, and to encourage them to grow and develop them further. He did this as an educator, a husband, a father and a friend.

As fellow Christian Life Community (CLC) members, we had the privilege of being his companions in his spiritual life over the past few years, sharing a spiritual formation that finds its foundations in the legacy of St Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order, of which Sandro was so fond.

He shared with us his deepest thoughts and fears, but more than that he accompanied us on our own personal journeys, always attentive to make sure we do not forget our primary mission on earth – to be men and women for others, and to do so to the fullest of our ability.

To us, Sandro was a rock, a man of principle and courage, with a deep sense of justice and an equally great sense of humour. He was a fighter for what is right, and a man of action who constantly challenged us to not be complacent, but to get our hands dirty in making Malta a better place for ourselves, and more importantly for future generations. His sometimes brash and matter-of-fact demeanour belied his sensitive, considerate and caring nature. He would listen attentively, and his contributions to any discussion were insightful and profound.

During his last months, we offered our support to him and his beloved wife Cristina in whatever way we could, and asked him many times if there was anything he needed. His answer was always the same: “Your prayers, please.” We knew this was not a request to be cured; rather it was his deep desire to be carried by that which gave him his inner strength – his deep faith in God.

We last prayed together for Sandro the night before he was born to eternal life, the first Sunday of Advent. “Be on guard so that your hearts are not weighed down with dissipation and drunkenness and the worries of this life, and that day does not catch you unexpectedly, like a trap… Be alert at all times, praying that you may have the strength to escape all these things that will take place, and to stand before the Son of Man.” (Luke 21:34-36).

Sandro, we know you were ready to meet the Lord, probably with a mischievous smile on your face, wondering if they serve cake in heaven, while figuring out what you can do next to make this world a better place. Simple really: Please pray for us!