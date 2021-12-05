Alfred Conti Borda writes:

It is so sad to hear of the sudden passing away of a dear friend and colleague, but Sandro was much more.

I first met Sandro at Santa Venera Secondary school in 1989 when we were both teaching languages there.

From the start, I became aware of his immense enthusiasm in imparting knowledge to his students. However, always wishing to have more experience in teaching in private schools, he transferred to St Aloysius College – Birkirkara.

But he had management in mind and progressed, reaching directorship level with his persistent ability.

After my retirement in 2004, I started to offer my services as voluntary guide at the Malta Aviation Museum and informed Sandro. He immediately wished to visit the place and did so, not alone mind you, but with his whole family. They really enjoyed the two-hour visit.

The years rolled by and Sandro, bearing in mind that he always had the school environment of students, staff and management at heart, started headship at San Anton School. This was a very responsible job which he carried out to the best of his ability. But the good Lord had other plans for him. He beckoned Sandro to ascend to His heavenly kingdom.

May he rest in peace!

Our deepest condolences to all his family.