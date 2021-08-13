Charles Deguara writes:

I feel very blessed to have known Saviour Bianco extremely well for these last 25 years, particularly as members of the Christian Life Community (CLC), Kalkara team.

He was a person who left his mark on everyone who knew him, not just through his words but, more importantly, through his actions. Indeed, although Saviour was a man of few words (albeit full of substance), he was a shining example of a dedicated and loving husband and father, an exemplary worker, as his colleagues at Enemalta are aware, and a genuine and sincere friend who was always ready to help and support, as deemed necessary.

For Saviour, serving God and his family was his highest and most important priority in life. His faith in God was indeed without any limit, particularly during the difficult moments his family went through; although he faced his fair share of challenges, he never gave up or doubted our Lord. On the contrary, he continuously professed hope and faith in our Father notwithstanding the circumstances.

Obviously, his family, friends and colleagues will miss him a real lot, as the funeral service held at Kalkara parish church showed. While the question ‘why so young’ comes naturally, we have to accept that God wanted this unique and extraordinary person for himself. Is it just a coincidence that Saviour was called to eternal life just a day after the feast of the transfiguration of our Lord, known to us as Is-Salvatur?

I convey my heartfelt condolences to his dear wife Jacqueline and his precious daughters Marija and Rebecca. I have no doubt Saviour will continue protecting and supporting you, as he always did, until the time comes when we will all meet again for ever.

May he rest in peace.