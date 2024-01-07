Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, who has died aged 81, was a major supporter – as well as the moving force – of efforts to restore the landmark 19th-century St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta to its former glory.

Before retiring to Malta some years ago, Martin was the executive chairman of John Laing plc, the firm founded by his great-great-grandfather James Laing. He was the son of Sir William Kirby Laing and the grandson of Sir John William Laing. He was educated at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, and succeeded his father in 1985 as chairman of John Laing plc. He was knighted in 1997 for his services to the construction industry.

Martin was the quintessential English gentleman: modest, quietly spoken, ever-thoughtful and considerate of others. He was hugely generous and his financial support for a range of worthy causes in Malta was legion. I was grateful to have worked closely with him on the Save the Valletta Skyline Restoration Appeal.

This entailed raising millions of euros to erect safety boarding around the steeple and tower of the cathedral, followed by the laborious process of the erection of scaffolding surrounding the 67-metre bell-tower and spire of the cathedral and the removal of the six bells, as tests had identified worrying signs of deterioration threatening the stability of the tower, the spire and the stonework throughout the cathedral.

It was a massive undertaking which also addressed the crucial need for the repair and reconstruction of the tower and spire, as well as the visitor centre in the undercroft of the cathedral. The contributions of local businesses, the government of Malta, members of the public and architects, and those who gave from both public and private funds both in Malta and abroad to save the most vulnerable parts of the cathedral, led to the descriptive tagline chosen for the Appeal to Save the Valletta Skyline.

Above all, however, none of this would have been possible without the involvement and long-term generous financial support and commitment from Sir Martin’s Family Trusts, which were pre-eminent. Martin’s heart was in it right to the end and, together with his wife Stephanie’s own fundraising support, they gave their all to the restoration project. The thoughts of their many friends in Malta and everybody involved in this project go out to them.

Our heartfelt thoughts go out at this sad time to his most loving widow, Stephanie, and to his son, Edward, and daughter, Alex, and their children.

A Thanksgiving service for the life of Sir Martin Laing will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral on Thursday, February 8, at 11am.