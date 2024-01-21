Appreciations are usually written about well-known people in the public eye. Sir Martin Laing was the exception − a self-effacing benefactor who preferred to get on with his philanthropy away from the spotlight.

Sir Martin joined the family firm, John Laing Plc, one of Britain’s foremost construction companies in 1965, but was ahead of his time, advocating sustainable development at a time when it was unheard of. It was only in 1997 that he was knighted for services to the construction industry, while in 2004, he received an honorary doctorate of science from Kingston University in London for promoting sustainable construction. He was chairman of WWF UK from 1990 to 1997.

Eventually retiring in Malta, Sir Martin took a keen interest in several causes, primarily the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal. Sir Martin and Lady Laing were the prime movers behind this cause and through their indefatigable efforts, the Appeal raised €9 million and Sir Martin lived to see the restoration of the crumbling spire of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral completed.

The Martin Laing Foundation (MLF) also donated generously to the Richmond Foundation, Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, St John’s Malta (First Aid and Rescue), the Malta Aviation Museum and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), among others.

FAA is proud and grateful to have had Sir Martin as one of its trustees, for together with Stephanie, his wife and devoted lifetime companion, Sir Martin did far more than just hand out funds; he took an active interest in the causes he involved himself in, giving valuable advice when needed and helping to steer them with the benefit of his experience accrued from a lifetime of such dealings.

His wisdom, insight, modest unassuming manner, consideration of others, unflagging good humour and wit were as valuable to these causes as the financial support provided by MLF. The projects that came to fruition through such support have made a difference to the lives of many, as well as to Maltese society as a whole, and Sir Martin will be sorely missed.

A lover of Malta, I dare venture that Sir Martin would want to be remembered above all as a man who cared deeply about those around him, and about the people and heritage of the island that welcomed him to its shores. Our heartfelt condolences at this sad time go to his beloved wife Stephanie, his children Edward and Alex and grandchildren.

Astrid Vella, coordinator, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar