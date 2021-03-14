Miriam Muscat, secretary, Past Pupils of Mary Help of Christians ‒ Gozo, writes:

During Holy Mass celebrated at Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, the Salesian Sisters Community of Gozo together with the past pupils group, the Salesian co-operators group and Laura Vicuna School, as well as the Salesian Sisters Community of Malta, commemorated the first month since the passing away of Sr Elsa Gretter, that occurred on January 5, 2021, following an illness borne with fortitude and tacit resignation.

Sr Elsa was born in Trento, northern Italy, on November 9, 1942. She was the 10th of 13 siblings, among whom were another three who consecrated to a religious life.

Hers was a simple family characterised by serenity, a spirit of unity and trust in divine providence. This serene and humble character was reflected on Sr Elsa’s face all through her life, even on her deathbed.

She professed as a daughter of Mary Help of Christians (FMA) on August 6, 1963, and started her first years of vocational life in Turin. In 1968, she was transferred to the first Salesian Sisters’ house that had been set up in Għasri five years earlier.

In a profound expression of appreciation, during her funeral Mass which had also been held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Cardinal Mario Grech said that on that day “the Lord tore open the skies and sent to us a gift from Trento”.

Throughout her vocational life, Sr Elsa followed in the footsteps of St John Bosco and Mother Maria Mazzarello. In an autobiographical note, Sr Elsa wrote: “I was very attached to my family, to my parents, to the mountains. But, I put my hands in those of Our Lady and left, stifling every other voice!” This was also her last message which was shared on Facebook during her last days on earth: “Trust in Our Lady and she will then do everything.”

Her mission in Gozo lasted 52 years. Following the first nine years in Għasri, she then worked from the Salesian Sisters’ house in Victoria, where for 43 years ‒ 20 of which as a superior ‒ many children, youngsters, families and elderly people from all over the Gozo benefitted from her work.

She was exemplary and helpful towards all those who met her, including young mothers who left their young children for the first time to take their first educational steps; many boys and girls who attended catechism classes; and towards other young girls who continued going for these lessons after their First Holy Communion.

Some continued to frequent the Salesian Sisters’ house as past pupils or Salesian cooperators even after having set up family.

She used to help in many other ways so zealously, but in silence, according to the teachings of the Church and the principles of preventive education as professed by Don Bosco, and which are still valid today.

In the words of Cardinal Grech, Sr Elsa is presented to us as a “prototype of religious life”. We, together with all those who benefitted from the fruits of her vocational work throughout her life, are witness to this. We thank the Lord for the gift bestowed on us through her.