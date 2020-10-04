George Stagno Navarra writes:

Saturday, September 26, 2020 shall be remembered for the passing of Victor J. Borg at the age of 75, just six days from his last birthday.

My friend Victor was an icon and despite his great success in building and nurturing a great business in the hospitality trade, he liked to stay out of the limelight. My friend, your legacy will certainly outlive you for many future years.

I was drawn to Victor and he was drawn to me and our friendship developed from a simple business connection. He had a ‘magnetic personality’. When you came into his presence, you could feel great connectivity. It was as if he was saying to you “you are a special person”. Always soft spoken, he taught those around him to be more accepting of people, because he had a basic love of humanity.

This is clearly reflected in the business empire that he directed, by creating the livelihood of so many employees working in the hospitality-related trades that he had so painstakingly built to enormous success over a good number of years. These include the hotels Ta’ Ċenċ, Cornucopia and St Patrick’s and the car rental business, The Gozo Garage.

When my friend Victor was taken ill, I followed his progress through one of his beloved children. I visited him once in hospital and we chatted about many different episodes from our past. I want to focus on the good times and the excellent relationship we had in business and at a personal family level too. Indeed it makes me sad that Victor is gone but I am grateful for what we shared in our life.

I want to end this eulogy to a very special friend with the words by Irvin Berlin: “The song is ended, but the melody lingers on...”

Rest in peace dear friend Victor. Deepest condolences to your beloved wife Miriam and your children Monica, Elayne and Victor John, as well as your grandchildren whom you loved so much.