Leslie Causon writes:

We recently heard the news we never wanted to hear. Victor is no longer with us after a short illness which he fought bravely and with great courage.

I have known Victor for a long number of years and although our relationship started through work connections, it slowly grew throughout the years and we became great friends.

Victor was a true gentleman. A pioneer in the tourism industry in Gozo and a well-loved personality, ‘Is-Sur Borg’ was respected and loved by all. I always found Victor to be a straightforward, no nonsense person but a person with a heart of gold always ready to help anyone who asks for his advice and assistance.

I recall with great happiness the numerous occasions when my wife and I dined with him and his wife Miriam and the long and colourful discussions we had on a variety of subjects. There was never a dull moment whenever we met, and I will cherish our encounters forever.

Victor leaves behind a great legacy and a void which will be very difficult to fill. He will be sorely missed by a lot of people from every business angle and by numerous friends in Gozo, Malta and abroad. But, above all, I am sure that he will be missed by his loving wife Miriam, his children Monica, Elayne and Victor John and all the family.

Our condolences go to all. I am sure that you will all look back with great pride knowing what a great man he was and the respect he had from everyone around him. His legacy will last forever. He will never be forgotten.

May you rest in peace Victor. Until we meet again, one day.