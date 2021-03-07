Paul Abela, President, Malta Chamber of SMEs, writes:

Vince Farrugia was known to be a vociferous and outspoken person. This is all true, I have known Vince for a long number of years, and he was in fact the one who introduced me to Malta Chamber of SMEs (formerly GRTU), mentoring me throughout the years and eventually encouraging me to run for president of the organisation. Vince was also an inspiration to me and to the rest of council and staff.

Vince, an economist by profession, served as director general of the organisation for over 20 years and always demonstrated great enthusiasm. He had elevated the organisation’s name to a national level and managed to turn it in an effective social partner as it is widely known today.

In particular, Vince worked tirelessly to ameliorate businesses in Malta and Gozo while also getting the best possible deal for Maltese businesses during Malta’s negotiations to join the European Union. During his tenure as director general, Vince also served as a member of the European Economic and Social Committee for five years.

Vince brings back fond memories of great happiness and enthusiasm during the numerous occasions we travelled together, and the colourful discussions we had on a variety of subjects. There was never a dull moment whenever we met and I will cherish these memories forever.

Vince leaves behind a great legacy and will be sorely missed by a lot of people from every business angle and by numerous friends. Above all, I am sure that he will be deeply missed by his loving wife Mari, his children Mari-Claire and Jan Karl, and other relatives and close friends.

My condolences go to all. I am sure that you will all look back with great pride knowing what a great man Vince was and the respect he had from everyone around him. His legacy will last forever.

May you rest in peace Vince. Until we meet again, one day.