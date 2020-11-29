Roderick (Rigu) Bovingdon writes:

No human words will ever fill the void within my heart and soul at the loss of our national beacon, our Maltese hero, our very identity… our raison d’être as Maltese, as human beings.

Ironically they were mere human words that emanated from the heart and mind of our revered brother Oliver. It was through his own human words that an entire nation rallied to his cause, his plea. Echoing within this soul of mine I will listen to my good friend Oliver Friggieri’s unique cri de coeur!

Oh how fortunate and ever faithful to Oliver were his beloved wife Eileen and his only cherished daughter Sara. As much as my heart bleeds for our loved one (and all the memories he bequeathed to his beloved Malta) so much do I feel for Eileen and Sara in their emptiness at such a great loss. – But oh how privileged they are to remain so closely united with him through his everlasting bond of sheer unconditional love!

Adieu mon cher ami!

Time shall not erase the paths you trod.

Your thoughts all else shall ever supersede.

No other will replace your call profound.

The world looks on in awe as our hearts bleed.

Adios my friend! Saħħa from your people!

Auf Wiedersehen! Addio and Goodbye!

We wish you well upon your final journey.

So long until again we meet; our final sigh!

In March 2004, I nominated Friggieri to The Swedish Academy for the Nobel Prize for Literature. It seems our tiny nation was not considered worthy thereof.