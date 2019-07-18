Dr Jean-Paul Baldacchino, fellow anthropologist and president of the University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA), writes:

Paul Clough, Professor in Anthropology at the University of Malta has died at the age of 70. He was a pioneer in the development of anthropology at the University of Malta. Completing his PhD at Oxford he joined the University of Malta in 1993 and headed the Department of Anthropology for 13 years. He was an active member of the University community and was the general editor of the Journal of Mediterranean Studies for more than a decade (1999-2013).

He was a committed unionist and has served on the executive council of the University of Malta Academic Staff Association since its foundation in the 1990s. A long standing fellow of the European Association of Social Anthropologists, Paul was a regular contributor to international conferences and has published a range of topics.

Paul was a leading scholar in the field of African studies with an intimate knowledge of West Africa. His book on Morality and Economic Growth in Rural West Africa published by Berghahn Books has been hailed as “the new gold standard of anthropological field research on African economies”.

Since 2005, Paul started conducting research among West African irregular immigrants in Malta. He was deeply interested in the interface between morality and economy. Paul was a true scholar and an assiduous field researcher with a passion for ethnography. His fastidiousness in research and writing was only matched by his commitment to his informants.

A political economist, a Marxist and a deep Catholic, Paul was a passionate lecturer and an unwavering humanitarian with extensive roots in the community. He has supervised numerous students and helped countless others in their research and has mentored a generation of anthropologists.

He will be mourned by his sisters and nephews, his colleagues at the University and many students who owe Paul an irredeemable debt of intellectual gratitude. To those of us who had the pleasure of having gotten to know Paul over the years he will always be remembered for his warmth, good humour, generosity of spirit, his insight and most of all his humility.

Paul’s passing has struck a blow to the heart of Maltese anthropology and academia, the echo of which will resound for many years to come.

Angela Malkowski, Vancouver, Canada, writes:

Back in the early 1980s, on a Sunday boat trip organised by the enigmatic Joan Galea Naudi, I looked around to find my husband Henryk Malkowski unusually engaged in an animated conversation with another gentleman. This was our introduction to Paul Clough and the start of a precious, ongoing friendship that lasted over 30 years, in spite of our absences from Malta.

Since that time, on our many return trips to Malta, Paul would always be ready to meet with us for dinner. We also enjoyed his company for walks in the countryside, Sunday boat trips, concerts, and even peaceful protests.

He and Henryk dug deeply into intellectual and esoteric issues, searching for the veritas in vino, until the early hours of the morning, sometimes long after other guests had left. Me, on the other hand, he deferred to and corresponded with on practical and organisational matters.

The friendship was such a good fit, always punctuated heavily by philosophy and humour. He would say: “Don’t worry so much about the future! Be like me: make no provision, and then wail when the future hits!”

Despite the bureaucracy and politics of academia, Paul had no intention of retiring any time soon. He offered a refreshingly different point of view that energised his students. A former student who I met last year said: “Paul Clough was my main dissertation tutor and favourite lecturer. Such a brilliant mind and so little common sense.” Such was the self-effacing Paul we knew and loved.

He was revitalised by a successful trip to Nigeria last year, where he was admired and warmly welcomed. He had plans for a second volume about the changes that had occurred to his ‘village’. So much of his life had been dedicated to this village, and he planned to return. In Malta, he put his fluent command of the Hausa language to use by helping recent immigrants from Africa to integrate.

Two years ago, his old dog died. The hurt was so great that he claimed he would not get another dog. Recently, however, he adopted Sparky, a stray whom he felt needed a home, selflessly taking on an additional responsibility. There was no stopping ‘Clough’.

Paul was furnishing a new apartment he had just purchased. Perhaps he was doing this half-heartedly because he dreaded having to leave his beloved St Paul’s Bay and its proximity to the sea, where he lived for over 30 years. Well, Paul, you won’t have to leave St Paul’s Bay after all; instead you leave special memories to fill a great void for those of us whose lives you have touched and enhanced. A small consolation.

We offer our sincere condolences to his sisters Vicky and Maggie, and his many close friends.

Prof. Clough’s funeral will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church in St Paul’s Bay tomorrow at 9am.