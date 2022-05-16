In the first three months of this year, the number of approved dwellings increased by nearly 60% over the same period of 2021, according to national data.

On Monday the National Statistics Office said that in the first quarter of 2022, some 609 building permits for a total of 3,203 new dwellings were approved.

Image provided by NSO

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, the number of building permits and approved new dwellings increased by 25.8% and 59.6% respectively.

Apartments made up 71.3 per cent of the total number of approved new dwellings, while the highest number of approved new dwellings (235) was registered in Naxxar.

A total of 2,284 apartments were approved, followed by 468 penthouses, 330 maisonettes and 92 terraced houses.

Number of approved dwellings by locality. Photo: NSO statement

Approved new dwellings by district

During the first quarter of 2022, the number of new dwellings approved in Malta, and Gozo and Comino, increased by 65.8% and 35.7% respectively.

The highest number of approved new dwellings was registered in the northern harbour district (736) while the lowest number was recorded in the western district.

The highest number of approved new dwellings were issued in Naxxar (235), St Paul's Bay (209), Fgura (172), Swieqi (153) and Mosta (135).

Image provided by NSO