The April (no. 1,047) edition of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex, was recently published.

An illustrated and detailed article offers an analytical look at the presence of butterflies in Gozo.

Another article deals with pilgrimages that used to take place during periods of drought to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace at the Capuchin Friars’ convent in Victoria.

Readers will also learn how brucellosis, or Maltese fever (deni rqiq), used to affect Gozi­tan pastoral villagers a century ago.

This month’s edition also gives an overview of various cultural activities that are starting to fill the spring calendar and which are gradually leading us to the hot summer season, as reflected in the magazine’s front cover.

