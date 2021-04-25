The extraordinary sighting of a fin whale just off Ta’ Ċenc cliffs, so close to land that one could hear its breathing, is one of the illustrated news items in this month’s edition (no 1,027) of the Gozo periodical Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex.

The journal’s front cover features the Xewkija windmill, which was recently reopened following a €500,000 renovation project.

Less dramatic news items cover other topics such as the extensive restoration works on the Xlendi Tower, the planned breakwater in Marsalforn, and the general upgrading of this tourist resort.

The main article comprises a well-researched history of the erection and running of windmills on the island, which started in the 17th century.

Equally engrossing is an illustrated critical appreciation of sacred artworks depicting St Joseph.

Among the spiritually-themed articles are reflections on keeping God in the centre of our lives, the Church documents of Amoris lætitia and Fratelli tutti, the writings of the theologian Fulton Sheen, and on Holy Mass.

The journal also includes book reviews, obituaries, photography, poetry, sports and diocesan news.

www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex/