The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in April was 6.4%, down from 7.1% a month earlier, the National Statistics Office said.

It said the 12-month moving average rate for April stood at 6.9%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index (+1.99 percentage points).

This was largely due to higher prices of milk, cheese and eggs.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the restaurants and hotels Index (+1.15 percentage points) and the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index (+0.75 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and house maintenance services, respectively.

On the other hand, no downward impacts on annual inflation were registered for April.