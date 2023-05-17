The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in April was 6.4%, down from 7.1% a month earlier, the National Statistics Office said.
It said the 12-month moving average rate for April stood at 6.9%.
The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index (+1.99 percentage points).
This was largely due to higher prices of milk, cheese and eggs.
The second and third largest impacts were measured in the restaurants and hotels Index (+1.15 percentage points) and the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index (+0.75 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and house maintenance services, respectively.
On the other hand, no downward impacts on annual inflation were registered for April.
