Aprilia has revised its SX125 and RX125 motorcycles.
Popular with learner riders, both bikes arrive with a new engine, clearer instruments and a new ECU which should provide sharper throttle response.
Both bikes weigh in at just 134kg with fluids and benefit from a Bosch ABS system for better braking performance. Each bike receives 41mm forks with 240mm of travel, too.
