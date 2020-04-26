The Gozo diocesan news of the April edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex (No 1017) are dominated by the extraordinary but timely measures taken by the Church in Malta to safeguard the population against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mobilisation of the social media in order to deliver Holy Mass and other services virtually into our homes.

Indeed, the virus finds its way into an article on the Gozo Business Chamber, a number of poems, a prayer from the Archbishop of Milan, and incredibly, an article about its ‘benefits’.

As if the present emergency was not enough, we can also read a well researched article on the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919. Other items include book reviews, philately, the weather and an analysis on the multiple roles of Christ during his passion.

Last but not least, we also learn about the national record-breaking runner Charlton Debono, who has taken the Maltese athletic scene by storm.