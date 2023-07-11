APS Bank plc launched a new initiative called Culture Activator to enrich the employees’ experience of the bank’s corporate culture.

Colleagues from different departments recently spent a day offsite at The Imperial in Sliema, engaged in team-building activities, followed by facilitated discussions on topics selected from the APS Bank Culture Deck.

The activities and discussions were co-developed with the Richmond Foundation and were designed to encourage employees to reflect on different ways of adopting a healthy and effective approach to work, optimising work-life balance and overall well-being.

The Culture Activator sessions are one of the initiatives delivered as part of the bank’s corporate culture change management programme, with the aim of enhancing employee experience by activating the bank’s corporate culture.

Susan Vella, corporate culture change manager, said: “Our colleagues found the Culture Activators very impactful. We welcomed all bank employees over the past months. These sessions were created to strengthen a sense of purpose and belonging, as we continue on our journey towards realising the corporate culture to which we aspire.”