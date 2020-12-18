APS Bank has started distributing its calendars and diaries for 2021 with the theme ‘Businesses with a sense of purpose’. It highlights how local enterprise is contributing to the sustainability agenda by putting purpose at the heart of their decisions and actions.

APS Bank is committed to a green economy and is at the forefront of financing sustainable projects. This calendar is an opportunity to showcase some of the bank’s customers and their practices, showing how they are positively impacting our planet, our lives and our future.

APS Bank calendars and diaries are now available for collection throughout the network of branches and offices. Since limited numbers are available, these are being distributed on a first come first served basis.

Herve Delpech, chief strategy officer, said: “These gifts are a token of appreciation from the bank, to thank our customers for their support throughout this challenging year.”