APS Bank has revealed the new face of its Green Space at the University of Malta. The porta cabin was launched last October and since then the space has been used by students as a location to collaborate on projects, team gatherings or simply as a meeting space during break to relax.

APS Bank revamps the space bi-annually, with graphics celebrating the natural beauty of Maltese landscapes. Hervé Delpech, chief strategy officer, said: “The Porta Cabin has been one of our collaboration touch-points with the University of Malta.

“We are glad that the space has been used by students over the past academic year and we hope that it will continue to be of use in the coming years.”