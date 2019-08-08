On August 19, World Photography Day, APS Bank launched its annual photo competition, with winning images to be included in the bank’s 2020 calendar.

‘Time to care’ is the tag line coined last year, a recurring theme also present in this year’s calendar, aimed at creating awareness and inspiring people to take action to be more sustainable. The 2019 calendar portrayed images of how people are having a negative impact on the environment. This year, the bank is inviting participants to take photos that help to raise awareness on how people can come together to create a positive change to their communities.

All 12 selected images will be given a cash prize. First place will be awarded €500, €400 for the runner-up, €300 for third place and all other shortlisted entries will get €100 each.

Registration deadline is September 16 and photos are to be submitted by October 14.

For more details and information visit apsbank.com.mt/photo-competition.