APS Bank has updated the rates for its GBP (British pound) term deposit, catering to individuals seeking profitable investment opportunities. This limited time offer is available with a minimum initial deposit of €1,000 (equivalent in GBP) for a fixed term of one year at 3.5% per annum interest, gross of tax.

Marvin Farrugia, head of asset liability management at APS Bank, said: “The revised rates for the APS GBP Term Deposit presents investors with the opportunity to enhance their savings while diversifying their portfolios.”

Visit apsbank.com.mt/term-deposit-accounts to learn more about the offer, follow the step-by-step guide on how to open a term deposit account through myAPS or fill in the contact form to fix an appointment at a branch.

For more assistance, one can also contact the bank’s Contact Centre on 2122 6644 from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 9pm.

 

