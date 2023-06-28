APS Bank is the first accredited intermediary partner to offer the Malta Development Bank (MDB) SME Guarantee Scheme (SGS) business loan, a financing solution designed to facilitate business growth and success.

This collaborative initiative aims to provide businesses, including startups, with easier access to financing, enabling them to pursue their goals and drive economic development.

This loan offers businesses an exceptional opportunity to secure the funding they need, supported by an 80% guarantee from the MDB. This guarantee translates to lower interest rates, reduced collateral requirements, and upfront contributions, creating more favourable financial terms.

With competitive variable interest rates of 3% p.a. for secured loans and 3.50% p.a. for unsecured loans, the loan caters to a range of financing needs. Businesses can access loan amounts from €10,000 to €750,000, with a maximum repayment term of 10 years. Reduced processing fees and a minimum 10% business contribution further enhance the loan’s appeal.

Miguel Calleja, Product Portfolio Manager at APS Bank said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the MDB SGS Business Loan, which allows us to support the various strategic objectives of businesses around the Maltese islands, including capital expansions, investment-related working capital, realisation of new projects, and the development of greener and more digitally-oriented ventures.”

This financing opportunity will be available until 31 December 2024, providing businesses with a limited-time window to benefit from these advantageous terms.

For more information about the MDB SGS Business Loan please visit: apsbank.com.mt/mdb-business-loan/