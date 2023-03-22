With effect from last Monday, APS Bank plc has increased interest rates on euro fixed-term deposits. The improved rates apply to deposit accounts ranging from one month to three years, with the two-year option offering an interest rate of three per cent per annum.

The Green Term Deposit, the latest addition to the bank’s suite of sustainable finance products, is also offering improved rates on the one-, two-, and three-year terms.

Ronald Mizzi, chief financial offer, said: “Our banking products and services already offer attractive terms and a superior customer experience across all channels. These enhanced interest rates on term deposit accounts allow us to reward our deposit customers with extra returns, as they diversify their savings.”

Visit apsbank.com.mt/term-deposit-accounts to learn more about the offer, follow the step-by-step guide on how to open a term deposit account through myAPS, or fill in the contact form to fix an appointment at a branch. For more assistance, call the bank’s Contact Centre on 2122 6644.