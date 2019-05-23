On July 9, Archbishop Charles Scicluna presided at an event marking the relaunch of APS Bank’s recently refurbished Mosta branch office. Chairman Frederick Mifsud Bonnici, senior bank officials, branch staff members, clients and various contractors who worked on the project attended.

Mosta is only the latest in the bank’s branch transformation programme, which sees the office design being brand aligned while providing a more contemporary and relaxed customer experience.

“This transformation confirms the bank’s progress in raising retail banking standards and emphasises our strategy of being the community bank,” Mr Mifsud Bonnici said.

“We are offering more meeting space and new technologies to facilitate the customer experience, while allowing our staff to offer better service.”

In his speech, Mgr Scicluna thanked APS Bank for the welcoming environment and space it was offering to the Mosta community, in the heartland of Malta. His wish to all those present was: “May you flourish, may you grow in faith, hope and charity. May all the people who use this facility feel welcomed and blessed.”