On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the opening of its branch in Victoria, Gozo and as part of the ongoing branch transformation programme, APS Bank recently relaunched the revamped offices at an event attended by board members, senior management, Gozo staff led by manager Joseph Cardona and other distinguished guests. New features now available at the Gozo branch include modernised teller facilities, creation of more open space, enhanced meeting rooms, sustainable ventilation, climate control and lighting, digital screens and teller cash recyclers.

In his speech, APS Bank chairman Frederick Mifsud Bonnici focused on the importance of keeping the customer primary on the bank’s agenda. The event was also an opportunity to commemorate APS Bank being part of the Gozitan community for the past 25 years.