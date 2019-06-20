On July 18, APS Bank hosted the presentation of award letters to students who have been selected for the Youth Specialisation Studies Scheme (YSSS) 2019.

For the past years, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ has supported students who apply successfully for this scheme by offering subsidised interest rates on students loans related to studies abroad or by distance learning. Through this collaborative arrangement between APS Bank and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, a number of students benefit annually from a subsidised study loan with favourable terms.

The awards were presented to 18 students by Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations Clifton Grima, Anthony Buttigieg, chief banking officer at APS Bank and Miriam Teuma, CEO of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

“This is another step in APS Bank’s journey of community commitment. We wish every success for the students on the YSSS and reiterate the bank’s continued support in this respect,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“It is important that students further their studies, allowing them to eventually give back to society. Maltese students have achieved great success abroad with initiatives such as the YSSS,” Dr Grima said.