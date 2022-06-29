Cheek to Cheek is a project led by local movement artist Rochelle Gatt, who is bringing the DasArts Feedback Method to Malta-based artists. APS Bank plc is supporting this project, which aims to nourish artistic dialogue between artists and audiences through a series of workshops held over the past months, that culminated in a theatre creation on June 23 and 24 at the Dominican Shelters of Valletta. The DasArts Feedback Method is a peer-to-peer tool, which develops the artists’ skills of giving and receiving constructive feedback in the domain of performing arts.

Rachael Blackburn, head of culture at APS Bank, stated, “We were intrigued by the opportunity to support a project with the objective of disseminating a robust feedback tool with the local creative community. The DasArts Feedback Method is as beneficial to creatives seeking to foster a collaborative working environment as it is to professionals working in corporate settings. Indeed, the method includes many aspects of the agile mindset transformation which we are crafting at the bank.”

To learn more about Quo Vadis? as a physical theatre performance, please visit the event's Facebook page.