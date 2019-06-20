APS Bank is supporting the musical Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej, based on the music and career of Freddie Portelli.

The musical is directed and produced by Sean Buhagiar, written by Malcolm Galea, while the live band is under the direction of Dominic Galea, who also made the musical arrangements.

Last Saturday, APS Bank invited a number of guests to the show, which was followed by a reception.

Marcel Cassar, APS Bank CEO, commented: “This musical is one of the best of its kind ever to be produced and staged in Malta. It’s a privilege to see so much local talent producing and performing a show based on the music of our very own Freddie Portelli. We are extremely proud to have assisted in making it come to life and to be supporting it.”

The show, which premiered last Friday, continues its run this week at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, with the last performance on Sunday.