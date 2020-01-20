APS Bank supported the Malta Sustainable Mobility Challenge – Greentrips, who have organised a nationwide challenge, where commuters were recognised and rewarded for their positive mobility behaviour.

The platform aims to change travel behaviour in Malta towards more sustainability, as Malta today is facing problems with high traffic volume, parking shortage, deteriorating environmental conditions and public health concerns attributable to CO2 emissions and other pollutants from transport. The first challenge in October 2019 attracted about 40 participants and Marco Krueger was announced the winner. He used a total of five different green modes of transport, being the most multimodal participant overall.

The award of €350 was presented to Krueger by Hervé Delpech, chief strategy officer at APS Bank, who said: “We are honoured to be supporting such a challenge, especially since it is in line with our value to promote sustainability.”

If you are committed to sustainability, sign up to the Malta Sustainability Forum Manifesto: www.maltasustainabilityforum.com/manifesto. Also visit www.paf.mt and greentrips.eu for more information.