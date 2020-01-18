APS Bank supported an annual Christmas lunch organised by Kummissjoni Familja Parroċċa San Ġwann.

Sinclair Cassar, Valletta branch manager, volunteering during the event.

Eighty guests with different needs from the community attended the lunch at the invitation of the parish priest Emmanuel Abela, OFM. The bank supported the event by offering a number of vouchers to be raffled among the guests.

The lunch was made possible with the help of 35 volunteers, led by APS Bank Valletta branch manager Sinclair Cassar and his wife Maria. This is the third year that the event has been organised.

Following the event, Mr Cassar said: “It was such a pleasure organising this event and knowing that we have managed to brighten up the day of these people in need. Their smiles are a great reward for the work taken to organise such an event.”