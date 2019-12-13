The third edition of the APS Mdina Cathedral Contemporary Art Biennale will deal with the relationship between spirituality and the environment, focusing on the links with the protection of the planet, all species, human or otherwise, and the notion of spirituality within this seminal debate.

The exhibition will be showcasing international contemporary art at the Mdina Cathedral Museum from March 13 to April 18, 2020.

The theme will be ‘Regaining a Paradise Lost: The Role of the Arts’: a critical discussion on the environmental crisis and art’s position within this global debate.

Life, death, genocides, massacres, genetic engineering, globalised information technology, mass appropriation and destruction of habitats, are a reality of our modern surroundings. How are artists confronting this radical and real apocalyptic threat?

Can art play a role in this conflict between materiality and nature, and if so, what role? Is spirituality a neglected consideration or is art still preoccupied with suprahuman matters?

Artists are invited to propose artworks using video, sound, light and virtual reality that engage with the above notions on the relationship between the human species and its role in generating, regenerating or destroying its own existence on our unique planet.

Once again, Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci is the artistic director for the project.

APS Bank is the main sponsor of the event.

The APS Mdina Cathedral Contemporary Art Biennale will tomorrow be hosting a Christmas party for creatives to celebrate the festive season together. It is being held at Il-Gażin, Vilhena Band Club, Floriana, at 8pm and is open to all. For more information, visit www.mdinabiennale.com.