The MSE equity price index remained virtually unchanged at 3,705.374 points as the gains in HSBC, BMIT and MPC were offset by the declines in GO and the ordinary shares of RS2.

Meanwhile, MIA and AX Real Estate closed unchanged as overall trading activity in equities eased to just €0.04 million from €0.14 million on Wednesday.

On Thursday, APS Bank plc published a prospectus in relation to the offer for sale of up to 110 million shares at 62c each with a total value of just over €66 million. A total of 69,681,981 shares (€41.4 million) have already been reserved for subscriptions by authorised intermediaries and as such, the remaining amount of 40,318,019 shares (€25 million) are available for subscription during the upcoming offer period.

The proceeds from the share issue will constitute an integral part of the bank’s capital plan to further strengthen its CET 1 capital, and also enable APS to achieve its strategic objectives whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory capital requirements. The offer period comes to a close on June 17, but the bank is reserving the right to close the offer period prior to the closing date.

BMIT Technologies plc (452 shares) and Malta Properties Company plc (1,158 shares) both gained 3% to 48c4 and 52c respectively. On Thursday, MPC announced that it submitted an application to the MFSA requesting the admissibility to listing of a bond issuance programme of up to €50 million. MPC noted that further details will be communicated to the market in due course.

The only other positive performing equity on Thursday – HSBC Bank Malta plc – added 0.6% to the 78c level albeit on trivial volumes.

GO plc dropped by 1.2% to the €3.18 level on a single deal of 1,000 shares. Om Thursdau, GO published an updated financial analysis summary which includes the 2022 forecasts for the group’s telecoms operations in Malta. Revenues are expected to increase by 4.9% to €123.5 million largely reflecting stronger level of hardware sales, while EBITDA is anticipated to grow by 0.8% to €48.2 million. Overall, the local telecoms arm of GO is expected to register a net profit of €12.2 million compared to €13.6 million in 2021.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc eased by 0.6% to the €1.63 level across four deals totalling 3,050 shares.

Malta International Airport plc held on to the €5.95 level after opening at a low of €5.90 (-0.8%). A total of 2,000 shares changed hands.

AX Real Estate plc traded flat at the 55c level across 41,000 shares. On Monday, AX Real Estate published an updated financial analysis summary showing that the company is expecting to generate an operating profit of €7.4 million during the current financial year ending on October 31. The forecasts also show a dividend distribution of 2c46 per share for FY2021/22, in line with the projections at the time of the IPO.

The RF MGS Index extended Wednesday's uplift as it advanced by a further 0.48% to 987.645 points. On Wednesday, the federal reserve published the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting. These showed that the central bank is strongly committed to tackling the prevailing high inflation and is planning two further 50-basis point rate hikes at the coming meetings scheduled to be held in June and July. Meanwhile, data published on Thursday showed that the US economy contracted by an annualised rate of 1.5% in Q1 2022.

On Thursday, Cablenet Communications Systems plc published an updated financial analysis summary showing that revenues in 2022 are expected to surge by a further 17.8% to a record of €63.1 million while EBITDA is anticipated to climb by over 20% to €18.6 million.

Overall, Cablenet is anticipating a net loss of €4.5 million reflecting the adverse impact of depreciation which are expected to amount to almost €21 million. The company noted that the additional investments that it is currently pursuing across its various business lines are expected to continue to generate positive results going forward.

