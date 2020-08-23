The APS Sliema branch will reopen for business on Monday after it closed on Friday when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the bank said.

It said the staff member was in good condition. All colleagues at the branch took the test on Saturday and have all been confirmed negative.

The bank said the branch was disinfected on Saturday.

It reminded customers not to visit any branches should they feel unwell. When visiting, they had to comply with the safety measures in place: wearing of mask/visor at all times, use the hand sanitiser gel available, respect social distancing and limit the time spent on the premises.

It encouraged customers to use the bank’s digital and self-service machines as much as possible, including mobile and internet banking, our ATMs and deposit machines and their debit card for operations that did not need interaction with the bank’s team.