The second edition of the APS Summer Festival, under the artistic direction of Annalisa Schembri, kicked off on Wednesday at the University of Malta campus.

Leveraging the theme of the celebration of diversity, the festival is bringing together a multidisciplinary line-up of acts and performances.

The first one was that of modern folk band Etnika, who performed on Wednesday evening in a concert entitled Lura.

This will be followed on Thursday by a new theatre piece focusing on the life of the late Oliver Friggieri, paying tribute to his career as a lecturer on campus. Thursday evening will also see a performance by swing and jazz band Swing Nuages.

Musician and archivist Andrew Alamango is presenting his latest project, called Lost Voices, on Friday. A trio of musicians – Mariele Zammit (voice), Alamango himself (voice and guitar) and Alex Vella Gregory (voice and keys), together with a guest performer (Mikiel Cumbo ‘L-Iżgej’) ­–­ will revive 1930s Maltese music, ranging from lyrical serenades and waltzes to humorous makkjetti and għana tal-fatt.

Ira Losco and her band will hit the stage on Saturday. They will perform in an intimate unplugged concert, titled Women in Music, which will also feature Destiny, Michela and Bloodline.

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a contemporary dance performance of George Bizet’s world-famous opera Carmen, choreographed by the company’s artistic director Dorian Mallia, on Sunday and on July 26.

July 27 is dedicated to world music and tango. The Galea String Quartet is performing a mix of virtuosic popular classical and folk music in A Night of World Music. Pasión Tango ­− Argentinean Tango Show will then feature six international artists from Argentina, Scotland and Italy in a show of music, songs and dance which will showcase the many forms of tango that have developed since its origins in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Up next on July 28 is a concert by Maltese band Brikkuni, with a warm-up set from the Ultralow Music Collective.

The School of Performing Arts at the University of Malta will showcase its talent on July 29, with students and lecturers offering a blend of live music, screen dance and live contemporary dance.

Maltese language pop groups DJUN and Brodu will perform in concert on July 30, while singer-songwriter and musician Alexandra Alden will be giving a preview of her new album on July 31.

The festival will be closing off on August 1 with a night of stand-up comedy by the Comedy Knights, featuring comedians Chris Dingli, Malcolm Galea and James Ryder.

Some events are already sold out. For more details and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2021. The festival is organised in line with the instructions provided by the health authorities.