APS Bank plc is the main sponsor of The Order of Malta National Art Exhibition, a showcase of Maltese contemporary art, and is also supporting a children’s production which will bring the world of poet and writer Immanuel Mifsud to life.

The collective exhibition, being held between March 24 and April 6 at St John’s Cavalier, Valletta, is intended to serve as a mirror of the human experience outside a museum setting, and to help the visiting public understand Malta’s history, culture, daily life and aspirations. The proceeds from the sale of artworks will go to the charitable activities of The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta.

For more information and to view the catalogue, click here.

The bank is also supporting Paramm Paramm: Teatru u Mużika għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin, which will see Philippa Naudi (from The New Victorians), Annalise Mifsud (actress and pianist, Min Imissu?) and Sean Borg (winner of the 45th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu) interpreting Mifsud’s poems through acting, singing and playing various instruments live.

The show is being held from March 31 to April 2 at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab. For tickets, visit www.tnd.com.mt.

Rachael Blackburn, head of culture at APS Bank said: “Supporting the arts and culture is an important element of our CSR initiatives, and by supporting this exhibition, we can assist the Order of Malta to collect funds to help with their benevolent work within the community.”

Jeremy Vassallo, CSR manager at APS added that the bank was very pleased to be supporting the new theatrical and musical repertoire in Maltese.

“We hope that both young and adult audiences alike will enjoy the show and develop a greater appreciation of our native language.”