APS Bank has partnered up with the Richmond Foundation to deliver the first APS talk for 2021, focusing on mental well-being during the pandemic.

The webinar, being held tomorrow, March 25, will be presented by Svetlana Gatt, communications and development coordinator at Richmond. Gatt has worked with children with learning difficulties and with women with chronic mental health. She is also a mental health first aid instructor and is passionate about normalising conversations around mental well-being in order to improve our quality of life.

The event will discuss what mental well-being is all about and why it can still be challenging for some to seek support in 2021. It will also look into how different groups have reported being impacted by the pandemic, such as parents of youth who are studying from home and those deemed vulnerable to the virus. Ways of supporting oneself and those around us will be discussed with the audience.

To learn more about this free talk, visit apsbank.com.mt/apstalks-19.