The 24th edition of APS Teatru Unplugged, being held next month, will bring together an ensemble of newer and well-known local acts, who will present an acoustic performance of a wide range of genres. These are Dario Genovese, Djun, Family3 featuring Jackie Pace Delicata, Chasing Pandora and Moira Stafrace.

The event was co-founded by the late Nirvana Azzopardi and Jonathan Shaw in 1998. This year, Shaw has passed on his position of producer to Julia Hickey, who will be co-producing the event with the Manoel.

Hickey has been involved in Teatru Unplugged since 2013, when she was taken under the wing of Shaw, as well as artistic director Renzo Spiteri.

This year’s edition also welcomes Colin Fitz as master of ceremonies.

Since 2013, APS Teatru Unplugged acts as a memorial to Azzopardi, who died of breast cancer 10 years ago. Donations collected during the concerts will go to Hospice Malta. One may donate in person at the event or online.

APS Teatru Unplugged will be held at the Manoel Theare in Valletta on November 3 and 4 at 8pm. Tickets can be booked on https://teatrumanoel.mt/, over the phone by calling +356 2124 6389, and in person at the theatre in Old Theatre Street, Valletta.