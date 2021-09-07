The former main office of APS Bank in St Paul Street, Valletta will be transformed into a permanent gallery and exhibition space.

The historical palazzo, which will retain the name of 'APS House', will go through several months of upgrading and refurbishment that will create an outstanding art and cultural hub of international standard in Malta.

The agreement came during a signing between Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti and APS Bank.

The agreement marks a major step of collaboration between the two entities and will provide a new impetus to the acknowledgement and celebration of the Maltese artistic and cultural patrimony.

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is Malta’s leading privately-run entity focused on the preservation and promotion of the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.

Michael Lowell, FPM CEO and creative director said: "Under this agreement, these new gallery spaces in Valletta will permanently house the Victor Pasmore Collection, now managed by FPM and also have available exhibition space for FPM to promote the local artist from the same period.”

Marcel Cassar, CEO of APS Bank said: “Today is a red-letter day for Malta’s artistic and cultural heritage and in the history of Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti. APS Bank is proud to be making one of its most prestigious buildings available for the further promotion of our islands’ rich legacy and its enjoyment by the public and visitors at large”.