The output of the aquaculture and tuna farming industry in Malta reached €178.7 million by the end of 2020, 1.4% more than the €176.3 million registered in 2019.

An annual census conducted amongst the enterprises operating in the local aquaculture and tuna farming industry also shows that the intermediate consumption of the industry, which takes into account the main operating expenses incurred by the operators, fell by €50.6 million or 27.3% when compared to the previous year.

As a result, the industry’s gross value added settled at a net positive balance of €44.1 million.

Meanwhile, the gross fixed capital consumption of the industry’s fixed assets fell marginally by €0.3 million to a total of €4.4 million while the expenditure on the compensation of employees increased by €0.6 million to €10.1 million.

The industry attained a net operating surplus of €29.6 million.

In terms of volume, the total sales of farmed fish rose by 6 million kilogrammes or 43.4% when compared to 2019.

This was mainly due to a rise in the volume of sales of farmed tuna of 4.6 million kilogrammes (38.8%). In terms of value, the total sales of farmed fish increased by €53.5 million or 33.1% to a total of €215.4 million.

With regard to the various expenditure costs sustained by the industry, the outlay on the purchasing of live tuna and fingerlings dropped by €50.1 million or 53.6% to a total of €43.5 million.

When compared to 2019, the latter expenditure item accounted for almost a third of the entire intermediate consumption of the industry.

The industry’s variable production costs and overheads decreased by 0.2% and 10.4% to €66.2 million and €18.1 million respectively, while the industry’s selling costs rose by 33.7% to €6.7 million.