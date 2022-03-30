The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta hosted the third Time Trials for the 2021-22 season last weekend.

The event proved to be one of the most evenly balanced meets, with 129 male and 128 female athletes, representing nine clubs taking part. The meet, which took nearly five hours, saw a total of 684 individual entries being held.

During the meeting, Ella Fenech Attard established two new Age Group B records.

In her 400m freestyle event, Fenech Attard beat Sophia Allen’s previous record, established on December 12, 2020, by over four seconds when she clocked a time of 5:02.41.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta