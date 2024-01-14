Maltese waterpolo enthusiasts could be set for a huge treat next June as the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta is in advanced talks with LEN over the organisation of the Champions League Final Four tournament.

The LEN Champions League Final Four tournament is scheduled to be held between June 6 and 8 and the ASA have been working incessantly during the past weeks to try and secure the organisational rights of this popular competition.

The ASA, spearheaded by president Karl Izzo, has been working tirelessly during the past few months to try and bring to our islands high-level competitions in aquatic sport.

In fact, this year, the ASA will be hosting the U-16 World Cup in June as well as the European Junior Artistic Swimming Championships at the Tal-Qroqq National Pool.

