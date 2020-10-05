Marie Claire Aquilina completed an impressive feat last weekend as the Maltese cyclist battled high winds and fatigue to complete 69 laps of the daunting Ta’ Pinellu Hill to complete the Everesting Challenge.

The challenge is quite simple. Athletes are asked to pick any hill, anywhere in the world, and ride repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m, which is the equivalent height of Mount Everest.

