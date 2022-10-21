Cristian Arango struck a dramatic stoppage time winner as Los Angeles FC beat LA Galaxy 3-2 in a thrilling Major League Soccer Western Conference semi-final on Thursday.

France-born Gabon international Denis Bouanga had twice put Los Angeles FC, the playoff top seeds, ahead only to see the Galaxy fight back and level on both occasions.

But in the third minute of time added on, Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond couldn’t hold on to a volley from Bouanga and Colombian Arango pounced to fire home.

