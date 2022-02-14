Barcelona’s Uruguayan international defender Ronald Araujo suffered a calf injury during the La Liga side’s 2-2 draw against Espanyol, the Catalan club confirmed on Monday.

Araujo was substituted at half-time on Sunday after taking a knock to his left foot and was replaced by Eric Garcia, who made his comeback after five weeks out with a right thigh injury, and was responsible for Barcelona conceding a second goal.

Araujo’s injury is a blow for coach Xavi as Barcelona prepare to face Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday followed by a league tie against Valencia on Sunday.

“For the moment, it is only painful,” said Xavi of Araujo’s injury on Sunday after the match.

