Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a new contract until 2026 with a buy-out clause set at 1 billion euros, the club announced on Tuesday.

Araujo’s previous deal was due to expire next year and his commitment comes as a huge boost to Barca, who see the 23-year-old as a key player for the future.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean the club cannot currently compete with Europe’s richest clubs and Araujo had reportedly been attracting interest from teams in the Premier League.

After joining Barca’s B team from Uruguayan side Boston Rover in 2018, Araujo made an eventful first-team debut against Sevilla a year later, when he was sent off 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

