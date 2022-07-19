The culture watchdog is carrying out an archaeological investigation following the discovery of potentially important features on the site of the former offices of Times of Malta in Valletta.

Sources said the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is investigating what look like cisterns beneath the now-demolished building, which previously housed the offices and printing press of Allied Newspapers Limited.

An aerial photograph sent to Times of Malta shows the site which was cleared by hand and without the use of heavy machinery, under the watchful eye of a culture monitor.

We want to preserve every piece of heritage we find on site - Spokesperson for Hili

A spokesperson for the developers, Hili Twenty Two Limited, which acquired the St Paul’s Street property in December 2018, said that there had not yet been any conclusion on the nature of the find and its cultural value.

He said it seemed that, when the premises were rebuilt several decades ago, a lot of what lay underneath was backfilled when the foundations were being laid.

All work has stopped

“We have stopped all work on site while experts moved in. They are in the process of compiling a report on what was found. The report will then go to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which will tell us what we can and cannot do and determine the way forward,” he said.

“What I can say for certain is that we want to preserve every piece of heritage we find on site and we will be collaborating with the authorities to this effect,” he added.

The Planning Authority last year unanimously approved the application to demolish Strickland House and replace it with 37 residential units including a penthouse and a townhouse on three floors over a car park with 63 parking spaces and 13 spaces for motorcycles.

The application was given the go-ahead after the project was scaled down from the original 50 plus residential units.

Objections to rock cutting

The latest plans incorporate a central courtyard with a retractable roof.

The superintendence had objected to extensive rock cutting so close to surrounding monuments which include the Grade 1 scheduled Auberge de Castille and the underground Lascaris War Rooms and related tunnels and shelters.

The building had been purchased by Lord Strickland in 1930 to host his printing press and it was home to Times of Malta from the newspaper’s founding in 1935 until all operations were moved out of Valletta to the current premises in Mrieħel four years ago.

The original building withstood the ravages of World War II, despite being bombed twice, but it was burned down by Labour Party supporters in October 1979 after a mass rally in what came to be known as Black Monday.

Although the printing press was destroyed, the newspaper was published as usual the following day from another press, retaining its record of never having missed an issue.