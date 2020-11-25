The government needs to change laws which have been found to discriminate against landowners, the Malta Developers' Association said on Wednesday.

The association noted a Constitutional Court judgement earlier this week which found that the Agricultural Leases (Reletting) Act breached the Constitution. The court declared that the law, which effectively grants nattenants of agricultural leases an indefinite right of renewal, breaches the owners’ fundamental rights.

The association called on the government to stop these injustices.

"A serious government is morally and legally bound to protect all its

citizens from any form of injustice, even if these happen to be against owners of land.

"During the past years, the government continued to discriminate against land owners and looked the other way despite being found in breach of the highest law of the country, the Constitution, and the European Convention of Human Rights," the MDA said.

It said these outdated laws were enacted decades ago in a completely different

economic scenario and they now need to reflect current realities.

"While it is not fair that tenants are not protected, the same yardstick should apply to landowners, who lease out their properties to third parties. Unfortunately, so far, all Maltese administrations have ignored several appeals made by the MDA, including the need to tackle injustices concerning the pre-1995 rent laws," it said