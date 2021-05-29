Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appealed to the state to understand the consequences of the proposed cannabis reform and urged those who had a drug problem to seek assistance with Caritas.

Under the proposed reform, cannabis users will be allowed to grow their own plants at home and legally carry up to 7 grams of the drug for personal use. The proposals also open the door to creating a legalised market for cannabis flower and seeds.

The archbishop was speaking during a visit to works being carried out on a Caritas therapeutic centre at Tal-Ibwar in Siġġiewi, where adolescents going through the problem will be assisted.

Video: church.mt

The centre is to be managed by Caritas while its operation will be financed by the government.

The main aim of the centre is to offer a residential programme to 14 people while also serving as a daycare drug rehabilitation service. Residents will be taught skills in agriculture, media, woodwork, pottery and sports integrating mathematics, Maltese and English in the teaching of these skills.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt said the charity last year assisted some 800 people 25% of whom had a cannabis problem.

He said that the centre will also be assisting relatives of the victims.

President Emeritus George Abela, who is a board member and project leader of the centre’s construction, said adolescents will be assisted when their problem was still in its infancy to avoid greater damage.

The centre, he said, will fill a void that exists in Malta as adolescents are currently treated together with adults.

Caritas can be contacted on 2133 1000 or here.



