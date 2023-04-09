Archbishop Charles Scicluna baptised 12 people at the Easter Vigil late on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at St John's Co-Cathedral. During his homily the archbishop called for prayers that Easter may be an opportunity for a new beginning for the world, the country and individuals. This, he said, should be a time of renewal and hope.

The newly baptised people came from China, Turkey, China, Turkey, Latvia. the UK, France, Nepal, Albania and Malta.

Some of those receiving the sacraments during the Easter vigil.

Meanwhile, processions with the statue of the Risen Christ were held in several parishes on Sunday morning, with the bearers traditionally running with the statue for part of the route. Also in line with tradition, children had their Easter eggs and figolli blessed.

Video below shows the Easter procession 'run' in Victory Street, Senglea. The town was shocked on Good Friday when one of the Good Friday statues, showing Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane toppled over during the procession, severely damaging a statue of an angel.

Video by Jonathan Borg.